According to Covid%20news%20LIVE, Plan%20B%20could%20be%27significantly%20reduced%27%20in%20days%20as%20daily%20cases%20drop%20by%2020%%20thanks%20to%20vaccine%20boosters.

According to the World Health Organization, the Covid-19 pandemic is nearly over in the United Kingdom.

Infections and hospitalizations are declining across the country for the first time since the ultra-contagious Covid variant swept the UK last year.

Covid special envoy David Nabarro of the World Health Organization said Britain could now see “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia believes that life will return to normal by the summer.

“Covid will soon be just one of the causes of the common cold and will be a pain in the behind, possibly resurfacing in the winter,” he predicted.

“Boosters will be needed for the most vulnerable, but I don’t believe widespread mask use or testing is necessary.”

When Boris Johnson attended the drinks party in the No 10 garden, lockdown rules prohibited people from leaving their homes unless they had a “reasonable excuse,” and official guidance advised them to “minimise” workplace gatherings.

The Prime Minister stated that he believed the May 2020 gathering was a “work event” that may have been “technically” permitted under the rules.

Some lawyers, however, have questioned his explanation, claiming that proving that a social event was “necessary” for work purposes was difficult.

The rules for England had been significantly eased for the first time since the country was put on lockdown in March 2020, a week before No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own bottle” to the Downing Street garden.

Outdoor exercise restrictions were lifted in particular, and some strictly limited outdoor mixing with one other person from another household was allowed as long as two meters of social distance was maintained.

Many of the original regulations, however, remained in place, with laws defining what constituted a “reasonable excuse” for people to leave their homes.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 94,432 new cases reported, with 438 deaths.

Deaths have increased over the last few days, but they are still nowhere near the over 1,000 deaths seen during the Alpha peak last year.

However, this fits the pattern of a Covid wave: a few weeks after a spike in cases, some additional deaths will sadly catch up with those who were hit hardest by the virus.

There had been 120,821 new daily cases recorded this time last week, indicating that the variant wave has peaked in the country.

