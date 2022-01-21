According to experts, 80 percent of people sleep in the “wrong” position, according to a study.

According to experts, 80 percent of people sleep in the “wrong way,” according to a study.

According to a new study, the majority of people in the United Kingdom sleep incorrectly, and experts have now shared the best sleeping position for good posture.

A good night’s sleep can help us prepare for the day.

However, a bad night’s sleep can make some people grumpy and make the day feel like a chore.

However, a study conducted by Levitex, a pillow and mattress manufacturer, has identified the top 12 sleeping positions in the United Kingdom, as well as the potential long-term consequences of poor sleep posture.

James Leinhardt, the company’s founder and a sleep posture expert, warns that the position we sleep in can have a significant impact on our spinal health and sleep quality.

And this comes as a YouGov poll reveals that only 18% of people in the UK sleep in the correct position, dubbed ‘The Dreamer’ by experts, with the remaining 80% sleeping incorrectly.

Leading pillow and mattress brand Levitex identified the twelve most common sleeping positions after extensive work with local authorities and NHS trusts, with ‘The Dreamer’ (semi-foetal side lying) proving to be the best position for good night time posture.

Other positions include the appropriately named Starfish, Tackler, and Sunbather, but The Heavy Lifter was discovered to be the UK’s favorite sleeping position, with 20% of the country sleeping in this position.

Only 18% of 2,000 UK adults polled said they slept in The Dreamer position, the ideal position for reducing spine tension.

According to Levitex research, this is the best position for nighttime posture and provides the most support for the head, neck, spine, and hips because it allows the body to rest in neutral alignment throughout the night with no twists or bends.

Experts defined the following positions as the top 5 sleeping positions in the UK:

The Heavy Lifter (20%) – Those who sleep this way are putting themselves at risk for sacroiliac joint problems, shoulder instability, and lower back pain in the morning.

Hedgehog (15%) is a type of hedgehog.

