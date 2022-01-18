According to experts, three-quarters of the side effects associated with Covid vaccines could be ‘all in the head.’

Experts believe that three-quarters of the side effects associated with Covid vaccines are ‘all in the head.’

According to a groundbreaking new study from Harvard scientists, millions of people may be suffering from the ‘Nocebo’ effect.

When someone has an unpleasant reaction to a drug simply because they expected it, this phenomenon occurs.

Those who have been stabbed have complained of everything from headaches to fatigue.

According to the Daily Mail, researchers used data from 44,000 people, half of whom were given a placebo, or a fake vaccine, such as a saline solution.

Many of those polled claimed to have experienced a side effect, but in reality, they were most likely associating the jab with unrelated problems.

The researchers compared side effects reported by 22,000 people who received the vaccine in clinical trials to a control group who received a placebo.

After the first vaccine, approximately 46% of the vaccinated group experienced side effects such as a headache or exhaustion.

After the second jab, this number increased to 61% of the group.

Around a third of those in the placebo group complained of side effects such as headaches, with the percentage dropping slightly after the second dose.

This allowed experts to estimate that the vaccine was not to blame for 76% of all headaches, fatigue, and other side effects reported after the first dose.

Because of the body’s reaction as it fights the virus, genuine side effects increased after a second dose.

“Nonspecific symptoms like headache and fatigue — which we have shown to be particularly nocebo sensitive — are listed among the most common adverse reactions following Covid vaccination in many information leaflets,” said Professor Ted Kaptchuk, a world-renowned expert on the placebo effect.

“Evidence suggests that this type of information could lead people to misinterpret everyday background sensations as vaccine-related.”

“Or [it]could cause anxiety and worry, making people hypersensitive to bodily sensations associated with negative events.”

The research was published in JAMA Open Research.

It included vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna, all of which are available in the UK.

It also included vaccines that were still in trials, such as the Johnson and Johnson jab, which is used in the United States but not in the UK.

To determine whether the trial treatment has any effect, clinical trials always include placebo groups.

Headaches and fatigue are known to be common side effects of the vaccine, affecting one out of every ten people who receives it.

