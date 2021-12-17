According to health officials in South Africa, as the mutant Omicron variant increases, there are fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

Despite rising cases, Omicron has resulted in fewer deaths and hospitalizations in South Africa than in previous Covid waves.

Today, amid a record number of new infections, health officials announced the good news.

There are a few caveats, according to the researchers, including the fact that the population already has high levels of immunity, which means the mutation could have different outcomes elsewhere.

However, the report has bolstered hopes that Omicron isn’t as bad as other strains of the virus.

When the variant was discovered, South Africa did not go into lockdown mode.

“Hospitalizations are not increasing at such a dramatic rate,” said Michelle Groome, head of Public Health Surveillance at South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“We are starting to see some increases in deaths, but they are still small.”

Discovery Health SA, a major health insurer, reported 29% fewer severe illness cases with Omicron than with the first wave of the pandemic earlier this week.

Meanwhile, researchers released data on Wednesday indicating that the number of excess deaths in the country has not yet risen dramatically.

Furthermore, according to a public health expert, the number of people who require oxygen is lower than during previous surges.

There are also reasons to be optimistic, according to South Africa’s former Covid-19 tsar, who spoke to the Telegraph.

“If you look at our current situation, we are showing lower severity across the full cascade,” said Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

“We’re seeing fewer patients who are symptomatic these days.”

We’re seeing a lot more asymptomatic cases these days.

“Of those with symptoms, fewer need to be admitted to the hospital.”

“Of those who have been hospitalized, fewer require oxygen.

“They don’t need ICU care as much as they used to, and they’re dying in smaller numbers.”

Earlier this week, South Africa recorded the highest number of daily Covid infections ever seen – 26,000 – in the country’s history.

In today’s UK, that number has been far exceeded, with 93,000 new infections.

As the number of hospitalizations rises, scientists in this city have warned against complacency, claiming that the mutation may not be any milder than previous variants.

Professor Neil Ferguson, dubbed “Professor Lockdown” for his role in the first national shutdown last March, led research that found “no evidence” that Omicron is less severe.

He’s also predicted that 4,000 people will die every day as a result of the variant in the worst-case scenario.

“We can be confident that double- and especially triple-vaccinated people have protection against serious disease,” said Professor James Naismith of the University of Oxford.

“As a result, compared to the first wave, the number of hospitalizations per 1,000 Omicron infections will be significantly lower.

Better drugs and…

