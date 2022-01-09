According to Shirley-Anne Somerville, the decision on Scotland’s exams may not be made until late March.

She stated that the Scottish Government’s “intention” is for exams to take place as scheduled this summer, after being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

She did say, however, that Highers and National 5s could still be canceled for the third year in a row if “public health reasons” demanded it.

In this case, as was the case last year following the SQA grading debacle in 2020, pupils’ grades will be determined by their teachers’ judgment.

Ms Somerville added that if students’ learning is disrupted in the coming months, a second contingency plan would be implemented, which would include exams taking place but taking into account the fact that children had been disadvantaged.

“The very latest we think it can be made is the end of March, but it doesn’t have to wait until then,” the Education Secretary told the BBC on Sunday when asked when a final decision on exams would be made.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of scrutiny of different measures, whether it’s absence rates, disruption to learning, or how things are going in general around schools, so the SQA is constantly looking at a basket of measures.”

“We’ll keep a close eye on this because I understand that the weeks leading up to exams are stressful for young people in any year, but especially so during a Covid year.”

March was “far too late to ask pupils and teachers to prepare adequately,” said Scottish Conservative education spokesman Oliver Mundell.

“A third year of last-minute chaos is intolerable,” he added.

It would mean that many students would be dogged by this cloud throughout their senior year.

“Rather than engaging in pointless speculation, the SNP should focus on keeping our schools open.”

