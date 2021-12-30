According to statistics, staffing shortages in the ambulance service resulted in the cancellation of ten shifts this summer.

The ambulance service was over 20,000 staff hours short in July, August, and September, according to a Freedom of Information request.

According to Scottish Ambulance Service statistics, the emergency service lacked the required number of workers for more than one out of every ten shifts during the summer months due to staffing shortages.

The ambulance service was over 20,000 staff hours short in each of July, August, and September, according to a freedom of information request by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, with only 88.9%, 88.9%, and 88.4% of the monthly shifts having the required staffing levels.

In the first ten months of 2021, when data was available, 92 percent of shifts were fully staffed.

It’s down from 94.6 percent in the same months of the previous year.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the party’s leader, has now demanded that the government apologize to the ambulance crews and patients for the decline.

“These figures are a nightmare for both patients and staff,” he said.

“The ambulance service is very clear about the number of staff it requires to respond to calls, but the percentage of shifts it has been able to fill has been steadily decreasing.”

“Week after week, I’ve pressed the government on the emergency-care crisis, and week after week, the government blames the pandemic.”

“Yet this crisis has been years in the making, according to the former chief executive of NHS Scotland, and the pandemic has only hastened the date.”

“It must be torturous for call takers to field repeated calls from people asking when an ambulance will arrive.

Paramedics are well aware that behind the doors they knock are people who have been waiting for hours in excruciating pain.

“It’s not the staff’s fault because they’ve been issuing warnings for years.”

It’s because successive SNP health secretaries ignored them.

“Humza Yousaf must apologize and make amends before any more families lose loved ones due to a lack of timely assistance.”

“It is for this reason that the Scottish Liberal Democrats have proposed an urgent new Burnout Prevention Strategy to protect everyone on the front lines this winter.”

An investigation into avoidable deaths linked to the emergency care crisis is also in order for staff and the general public.”