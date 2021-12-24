According to statistics, the UK has one of the best Covid booster rollouts in the world.

According to statistics, the United Kingdom has one of the best Covid booster rollouts in the world.

According to statistics, the United Kingdom has one of the best booster rollouts in the world.

Only Gibraltar, Iceland, and Chile have given out more top-ups per capita than the United Kingdom.

By Tuesday, the United Kingdom had distributed 45.2 boosters per 100 people.

According to figures from Our World in Data, Denmark scored 39.2 out of 100, Austria 38.1, Ireland 35.1, Germany 33.5, France 28.2, Italy 26.3, and Spain 25.2.

The UK has now boosted 31,684,926 people — or 55% of adults — with the help of our Jabs Army and Give Britain a Booster campaign.

“We won’t rest until everyone who needs us is protected,” said NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard last night.

Vaccination clinics will be open tomorrow and Boxing Day across the country.

In clinics across the country, including London, Eastbourne, Hartlepool, and Dewsbury, a jingle jabs drive will open 200,000 slots for jabs over the weekend.

“We’ve seen record after record broken in the run-up to the festive season,” said Dr Emily Lawson, the head of the jabs program.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to every NHS employee and volunteer whose dedication will ensure that the booster rollout continues this Christmas weekend.”