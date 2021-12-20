According to the bosses, Moderna’s booster jab DOES boost immunity against Omicron.

According to bosses, Moderna’s booster jab DOES boost immunity against Omicron.

According to MODERNA, the booster jab boosts Omicron antibodies 37 times higher than the second dose.

According to company executives, a third dose of the vaccine will protect people against the mutant variant.

Along with Pfizer’s vaccine, it is being used as a booster for millions of people in the UK.

“It’s highly effective and extremely safe,” said Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton.

“I believe it will protect people during the upcoming holiday season and the winter months, when Omicron pressure will be at its highest.”

Scientists tested blood samples from 40 people who had been given Moderna to see how they compared to Omicron.

After four weeks, people who received a 50 microgram dose, which is used to boost immunity in the UK, had a 37-fold increase in virus-killing antibodies compared to those who received two doses.

If the dose was 100 micrograms, this was increased to 87 times higher – but larger doses tend to cause more side effects.

There haven’t been enough studies done to determine what percentage of protection the vaccines will provide against Omicron.

It will almost certainly be lower than it was against Delta, which provided more than 90% protection against serious illness.

However, there are encouraging signs, and this study adds to Pfizer and BioNTech’s findings that antibodies were 25 times higher after a booster of their jab.

It means that both of Britain’s booster vaccines are effective against Omicron, providing good protection against serious illness.

The challenge now is to get them out quickly enough while also attempting to keep case numbers under control.

The NHS is churning out nearly a million vaccinations per day, but it’s up against the world’s fastest-spreading virus.

“The dramatic increase in Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

“However, these results show that the Moderna booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels, which is reassuring.”

He stated that the company is still working on an Omicron-specific vaccine and that larger trials of its anti-Omicron vaccine are ongoing.