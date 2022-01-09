Latest Omicron news: According to the minister, lateral flow tests will remain free, and Covid isolation could be reduced to five days.

Despite recent reports that they would be reduced, lateRAL flow tests will remain free for Brits, prompting a barrage of criticism.

Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has insisted that the tests will continue to be available for free.

A report suggesting that they should be made universally available could be axed, according to the Cabinet minister, because they are only used in high-risk settings and for people with symptoms.

According to the Sunday Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make the announcement in the coming weeks, and the NHS Test and Trace system may be reduced as well.

“I saw that story this morning, which puzzled me because I don’t recognize it at all,” Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

This is not the case.

425 million lateral flow tests were ordered in January alone, and they will continue to be available for free.

“I’m not sure where that story comes from.”

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if there are any plans to end the free lateral flow tests.

Nadhim Zahawi is the first Government Minister to publicly support reducing the Covid isolation period from seven to five days, which he believes would be “more helpful.”

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said they want to review it, so we’ll stick to seven days,” Education Secretary Michael Gove told The Sunday Times. “But if they review it and say they’ll bring it down to five days, that’s even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”

Mr Zahawi also told the newspaper that the UK is “witnessing the virus’s transition from pandemic to endemic.”

