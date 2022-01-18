According to the NHS, there are 20’most painful’ conditions that can affect your health.

PAIN can be debilitating and infiltrate every aspect of your life, giving you the impression that you’re fighting an invisible foe.

It’s difficult to put into words how much pain you’re in, or to comprehend how much pain someone else is going through.

While there are many conditions that cause pain and are difficult to manage, the NHS has compiled a list of the top 20.

These illnesses include those that cause too much pain for sufferers to perform normal tasks and have a significant impact on their quality of life.

So, here’s the complete list, in no particular order…

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue that is similar to the womb lining begins to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and Fallopian tubes.

Because it has nowhere to go when it sheds, it is excruciatingly painful.

It’s a long-term illness that can strike women of any age, and while it can’t be cured, it can be managed.

Pelvic pain, pain after sex, feeling sick, and difficulty getting pregnant are some of the symptoms.

Sufferers frequently have heavy and painful periods.

Shingles is a rash-causing infection.

Before a rash appears a few days later, the first signs include a tingling sensation in a specific area of skin or a headache.

The rash may take up to four weeks to heal, during which time the skin may be painful.

When the soft cushion of tissue between the vertebrae in your spine pushes out, it’s called a slipped disc.

It can be excruciating if that tissue presses on the nerves that run down the spinal cord.

Lower back pain, numbness or tingling in the shoulders, arms, back, legs, or feet, neck pain, difficulty bending or straightening your back, and muscle weakness are all symptoms of this condition.

If it presses on the sciatic nerve, it can cause pain to radiate down the buttock and leg, a condition known as sciatica.

While rest, gentle exercise, and painkillers will usually help, surgery is an option in more severe cases.

Appendicitis usually begins with a recurring pain in the middle of your abdomen (abdomen).

Within hours, the pain has moved to your lower right side, where the appendix is usually found, and it has become constant and severe.

It is possible that pressing on this area, coughing, or walking will aggravate the pain.

Other symptoms of appendicitis include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation or diarrhoea, and a high temperature.

[…]

