According to the professor, Britain could be the first country to be free of the pandemic after the implementation of boosters.

According to a public health expert, Britain may be the first country to “come out of the pandemic.”

A booster has been given to four out of every five adults in England.

According to public health expert Prof David Heymann, antibodies from the vaccines, as well as those who had previously been infected, mean that 95 percent of Britons now have some level of Covid immunity.

According to him, because of the high levels of protection, it is increasingly becoming a disease that Brits can live with.

“The UK is the closest country to being out of the pandemic — if it isn’t already — and having the disease as endemic as the other four coronaviruses (which cause common colds),” the former World Health Organization chief said.

Ministers warn, however, that the job is far from done, as 7.5 million people still require booster vaccinations.

Additionally, approximately 1.1 million people have only received one dose.

The number of daily virus cases is decreasing, with 120,821 cases reported yesterday.

However, 379 people died on the day, the highest number since February.