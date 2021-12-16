According to the taskforce’s leader, new antiviral pills should be able to fight the Omicron variant and may even prevent Covid infection.

According to the taskforce’s leader, new antiviral pills should be able to combat the Omicron variant and may even prevent Covid infection.

Molnupiravir will be available to the most vulnerable NHS Covid patients starting tomorrow, with the potential to be used in outbreaks in care homes.

According to the Antivirals Taskforce chair Eddie Gray, the first groundbreaking pill to fight the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus should be able to tackle the Omicron variant – and there are encouraging signs it could work as a prophylactic drug to prevent infections.

People who test positive for Covid and are at high risk of serious illness will be eligible for molnupiravir, a new antiviral drug developed by MSD that Gray believes “will be an important part of the response” to Omicron, starting on Thursday.

According to Gray, because the pill uses a genetic method to prevent the Sars-CoV-2 virus from spreading in the body early in an infection, “we have every reason to believe it will retain the same level of efficacy” against the more transmissible variant.

In May, he was appointed chair of the Government’s Antivirals Taskforce, which is responsible for identifying and supporting the development of new drugs for the NHS this winter.

Molnupiravir reduces hospitalizations by 30% in unvaccinated people with Covid, according to clinical trials.

According to critics, this rate is disappointing, and more research on Omicron is needed.

When the pill is taken by the most vulnerable patients, such as those with cancer or who are immunocompromised, Gray is confident that “we might beat the 30% level quite easily.”

Antivirals in general are generating a lot of buzz.

Pfizer confirmed on Tuesday that its Paxlovid pill was effective against Omicron and reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89 percent in trials.

In order for the pill to be approved in the UK, the company said it was in “very advanced regulatory dialogue.”

Professor Chris Butler of Oxford University, who is leading the nationwide Panoramic trial of molnupiravir to see how it benefits different types of people, told me that even a 2% or 3% reduction in hospital admissions would be a “massive” help to the NHS’s overburdened system.

The government has purchased 480,000 MSD pill courses and 250,000 Pfizer drug courses so far.

Professor Butler, on the other hand, believes that “rigorous” testing will be required before they are widely available, in order to assess the severity of side effects and monitor them.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

New antiviral pills should fight Omicron variant and could prevent Covid infection, says taskforce head