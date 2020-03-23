Adamari López without coronavirus and wife of Luis Fonsi irresistible

After having his followers on edge, Adamari López announced that he does not have a coronavirus

Hours later, Agueda López shares a sensual photograph on her official Instagram account

Luis Fonsi’s wife clarifies that this image is days before the quarantine

The Puerto Rican actress and host Adamari López, ex-wife of Luis Fonsi, after being in voluntary isolation for a possible coronavirus contagion and after receiving the test results, announced through her official Instagram account that she does not have a coronavirus and that He will soon return to the program “Un nuevo día”, however Águeda López, Fonsi’s current wife, “stole the moment”.

The comments of his fans were immediate, who reacted with great happiness to this news.

But what Adamari López did not count on is that Agueda López, current partner of her ex-husband, Luis Fonsi, shared a photo on her official Instagram account in which she appears more irresistible than ever. Comparisons are inevitable.

The Spanish model clarifies in this publication, which is close to reaching 20,000 likes, the following: “This photo is from last Thursday when we had not yet been ‘recommended’ to stay home. I decided to upload it because I want to share something with you ”.

Agueda López continues: “The last few months have not been easy for me, however, exercising has not only helped me feel stronger physically, but also emotionally.”

Luis Fonsi’s wife comments that a few days ago he decided to record, with the help of his coach, some videos of easy exercises to do at home, because this quarantine “cannot let us fall nor is it reason to abandon ourselves.”

“Now there are no more excuses for ‘I don’t have time.’ The videos will be uploaded soon. Meanwhile #StaySafe and #QuedateEnCasa ”, ended Agueda López.

It should be remembered that Luis Fonsi and Adamari López were married from 2006 to 2010, after alleged infidelities by the actor, who was in charge of denying them. In September 2014, Agueda López and Luis Fonsi joined their lives in a most intimate ceremony.

After Agueda López’s publication in which she is seen wearing a black bikini that reveals a very well-worked body, the comments of her followers were not long in coming:

“Great body”, “As beautiful as ever”, “You passed !!! You look super “,” Beautiful “,” Wow, super body “,” How beautiful your heart “,” Olé, that beautiful Cordovan “,” You are divine “,” Goddess “,” Pure skinny fiber, you are regal “.

For his part, other admirers recognized his effort and dedication:

“I remember when you said to me, ‘I want to make my legs more powerful.’ And you have already achieved it and more “,” Come on skinny, we are the same at home, we have to move !!! Let’s see those videos !!! And move the cu… ”.

A follower of Luis Fonsi’s wife made an observation: “Perfect exercise, it is something useful and beneficial for our bodies, but what no one recommends for this quarantine of staying at home is to pray.”

Although it would be thought that the flattery would only be of his admirers, also several women were present: “How beautiful, what a skin”, “Skinny, you kill me with love”, “Always spectacular”, “Inspiration”, “How great you are “