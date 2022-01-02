Adults who consume more than two servings of a popular beverage per day have a ‘doubled’ risk of bowel cancer.

A STUDY has discovered that adults who consume more than two of a popular drink per day have a ‘doubled’ risk of bowel cancer.

It is the second most deadly form of the disease in the UK, claiming 16,000 lives each year, and those who consume certain beverages may be increasing their chances of contracting it.

Bowel cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the large intestine and is caused by precancerous growths known as polyps.

Not all of them will turn cancerous, but if your doctor discovers any, they will likely be removed to avoid cancer.

It can be cured if caught early, and living a healthy lifestyle can reduce your chances of contracting it.

According to research published in the journal Gut, sugar-sweetened beverages have a sinister link to the deadly disease.

It was discovered that adults who consume two or more drinks per day to quench their thirst are “doubling” their risk of developing bowel cancer before the age of 50, at least in women.

The study discovered that soft drinks, fruit-flavored drinks, as well as sports and energy drinks, all pose a significant risk.

Over the course of 24 years, Gut tracked 95,464 people, taking into account their family history of bowel cancer, their lifestyle, and what they ate and drank.

Researchers discovered that 109 women under the age of 50 who consumed more sugar-sweetened beverages during their adult lives developed bowel cancer.

Women who drank two or more servings of the drink per day were twice as likely to develop bowel cancer as those who drank less than one serving per week, according to the study.

Each daily serving of a sugar-sweetened beverage was linked to a 16 percent increased risk, which increased to 32 percent during adolescence.

The study discovered that substituting artificially sweetened drinks, coffee, or semi-skimmed or whole milk for these beverages reduced the risk of bowel cancer by 36%.

Experts concluded that sugar-sweetened beverages may play a significant role in the early onset of bowel cancer.

“Reducing intake andor [substitution]with other healthier beverages among adolescents and young adults could serve as a potential actionable strategy to alleviate the growing burden of bowel cancer before the age of 50,” the study concluded.

NHS tests are now being offered to Brits in their 50s to check for the first signs of bowel cancer.

After The Sun’s No Time 2 Lose campaign called on the Government to lower the age limit for life-saving stool tests, it marks a significant shift in the NHS screening programme.

The National Health Service (NHS) offers three cancer screening programs:

