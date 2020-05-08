Afghan Minister of Health infected with coronavirus | message

KABUL (dpa-AFX) – The Afghan Minister of Health Firusuddin Firus has tested positive for the corona virus. The minister had been showing symptoms for a few days and was in quarantne before the test, his spokesman said on Thursday. Only around 3500 infections with Sars-Cov-2 are currently known in Afghanistan because little is tested. The actual number should be significantly higher.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 270,000 Afghans have returned from neighboring Iran, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. After four decades of war and crises, Afghanistan is suffering from undersupply. In the Corona crisis, there is a lack of personnel and equipment in many places./arb/DP/fba