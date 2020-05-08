Afghanistan: Minister of Health infected with coronavirus

Only around 3500 infections with Sars-Cov-2 are currently known in Afghanistan because little is tested. The actual number is likely to be significantly higher.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 270,000 Afghans have returned from neighboring Iran, which has been badly affected by the pandemic. After 4 decades of war and crises, Afghanistan is suffering from undersupply. In the Corona crisis, there is a lack of personnel and equipment in many places.

dpa