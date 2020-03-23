Africans rush on chloroquine

INFOGRAPHIC – Fear is mounting on the continent, whose health system is failing “Must prepare for the worst” , according to the WHO.

Within a few days, the pharmacists’ supplies were drained. Now difficult to find a blister of chloroquine in West Africa, particularly in Burkina Faso, Senegal but also in Central Africa, Cameroon.

This old antimalarial, derived from nivaquine, perfectly well known on a continent ravaged by malaria, has experienced a new youth with its supposed effectiveness in fighting Covid. According to a study by Coraf (coronavirus-Africa), a group from the West African network Anthropology of emerging epidemics, the role of social networks in this rush on chloroquine is decisive. The messages took up in mass the assertions of Pr Didier Raoult who ensures that this treatment makes it possible to counter the virus. Morocco, by deciding to buy all the stock from the Sanofi plant in Casablanca, or Donald Trump by dubbing the formula have further accelerated the process.

In Ouagadougou, where Marie-Rose Compaoré, Vice-President of the Assembly,