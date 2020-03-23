Infosurhoy

Africans rush on chloroquine

INFOGRAPHIC – Fear is mounting on the continent, whose health system is failing “Must prepare for the worst”, according to the WHO.

Through Tanguy Berthemet and Infographic Service
A doctor in front of a coronavirus awareness poster in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 20, 2020.
A doctor in front of a coronavirus awareness poster in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, March 20, 2020. SIA KAMBOU / AFP

Within a few days, the pharmacists’ supplies were drained. Now difficult to find a blister of chloroquine in West Africa, particularly in Burkina Faso, Senegal but also in Central Africa, Cameroon.

This old antimalarial, derived from nivaquine, perfectly well known on a continent ravaged by malaria, has experienced a new youth with its supposed effectiveness in fighting Covid. According to a study by Coraf (coronavirus-Africa), a group from the West African network Anthropology of emerging epidemics, the role of social networks in this rush on chloroquine is decisive. The messages took up in mass the assertions of Pr Didier Raoult who ensures that this treatment makes it possible to counter the virus. Morocco, by deciding to buy all the stock from the Sanofi plant in Casablanca, or Donald Trump by dubbing the formula have further accelerated the process.

In Ouagadougou, where Marie-Rose Compaoré, Vice-President of the Assembly,

