After a bizarre DIY impotence treatment goes horribly wrong, a man may never be able to use his penis again.

After a bizarre DIY impotence treatment goes wrong, a man may never be able to use his penis again.

The patient and his partner in the United States attempted to have sex before resorting to an unusual method of keeping him upright.

But their romance was cut short when he got expanding foam stuck in his urethra, which became “anchored” in his penis.

His partner had attempted to treat his impotence with a straw from a can of weatherproofing spray.

However, she pressed the top of the can’s button by accident, sending foam into the 45-year-old’s member.

The foam, which is usually used to insulate homes, solidified inside his penis and bladder.

He had waited three weeks for help, according to doctors who published the story in Urology Case Reports.

He was only forced to go to hospital when urinating became excruciatingly painful, and by the time he arrived, he was passing blood.

Doctors discovered multiple lumps of the hardened form, some measuring up to 11cm in diameter.

Special tools were used to try to pull the foam out of the penis, but they were unsuccessful.

To get the final bits out, they had to cut an opening between the scrotum and the anus.

However, as a result of the operation, he must now urinate through three tubes inserted into the new hole behind the scrotum.

The homeless patient will have more surgery to repair the urethra, but only after a psychiatric evaluation.

Sounding is said to be becoming more popular among men desperate to overcome impotence.

It’s when people try to stay erect by inserting objects into the opening of the urethra, but it has serious health consequences.

Last year, we reported on a teen who was attempting to measure the length of his penis when the experiment went wrong and the USB cable became stuck.

After the knotted cable became stuck, the 15-year-old from London needed surgery to remove it.

Both ends of the cable were left hanging out of his member, despite the teen’s best efforts.

After he urinated blood, his family was forced to rush him to the hospital.

Erectile dysfunction can be devastating for a man, with one in every five men admitting to having problems at some point in their lives.

The inability to get or maintain an erection is referred to as impotence.

Psychological impotence occurs when a man is unable to get it up due to thoughts or feelings that are preventing him from doing so.

When impotence is the result of…

