After a lockdown, the coffee chain Grind publishes its first book.

After a lockdown change of direction, the coffee chain Grind publishes its first book.

The book, which was written during the Covid-19 pandemic and features short stories and favorite recipes, celebrates the daily rituals of city life.

After venturing into publishing following lockdown, cult coffee brand Grind has announced the release of its debut book.

‘Grind – A Modern Guide to City Living’ will include a collection of amusingly useful city guides, short stories, and favorite recipes from a decade of serving coffee, food, and cocktails.

The book celebrates the daily rituals of London life, written during the Covid-19 pandemic, when people have missed city living more than ever.

It will serve as the ultimate coffee table companion for any apartment or office in modern cities around the world, and it will be designed in Grind’s signature pink.

Teddy Robinson, the book’s creative director and author, said: “In 2012, I got a job washing dishes at Shoreditch Grind because I needed money and I really liked one of the baristas who worked there.”

“Nine years later, I spent lockdown writing a coffee table book on my own in my tiny flat.”

These guides belong to a specific era and location.

They’re taken from far too many overheard conversations in the line, and they’re not to be taken as good advice under any circumstances.”

Grind’s shift to publishing comes after the company was forced to close its cafes and restaurants for the first time in a decade, forcing the company to pivot online to make barista-quality coffee at home, selling more than 10 million compostable coffee pods in the last year.

Grind At Home is a line of products created by the brand to help people make great coffee and enjoy the chain’s experience at home.

