After a major change, here are all the Covid test rules you need to know.

After a major change, you’ll need to know all of the Covid tests rules.

In terms of testing and isolation, there have been two major changes for Brits.

It has allowed people to return to work faster, and it has kept PCR testing labs slightly less busy.

Despite the fact that the virus is still spreading rapidly, a slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains in people who have been vaccinated.

According to the first official UK report, the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly urged British citizens to get their Covid booster shots, which protect against Omicron and give them the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

So, what’s different now, and what are the new rules?

People in England who test positive with a DIY lateral flow test will no longer need to do a follow-up PCR test as of January 11.

Rather, they can accept the lateral flow as gospel and begin isolating.

Previously, after a positive lateral flow, Brits were required to have a gold-standard PCR swab, but ministers imposed the temporary requirement to free up testing capacity.

Because infection rates are so high, anyone who tests positive on a lateral flow can be sure they are infected.

If you have symptoms and both a negative and positive lateral flow, you should still have a PCR.

“While cases of Covid continue to rise, this tried-and-true approach means that LFDs can be used confidently to indicate Covid-19 infection without the need for PCR confirmation,” said UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries.

“It’s critical that anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms self-isolates right away.”

They can also order a PCR test by going to gov.uk or calling 119.”

People who test positive in England will be able to leave after five days starting on January 17th.

It comes after businesses and experts urged the government to reduce the length of isolation from seven to five days in order to get Brits back to work amid a staffing shortage.

However, due to the ambiguous nature of the new rules, anyone isolating will be required to do so for a total of six days, not five.

This is because the first full day of isolation does not coincide with when you test positive or notice symptoms, though you must still isolate after either of these events.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, that day is now known as “day zero,” and the following day is considered “day one.”

In order to be released from Covid, patients must test negative on lateral flow tests on days five and six.

