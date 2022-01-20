After a major rule change, when can you and can’t you leave Covid isolation?

After a major rule change, when you can and can’t leave Covid isolation

You’ll understandably be perplexed because the rules for SELF-ISOLATION have changed in the last month.

When you test positive for Covid or experience symptoms, you must self-isolate to prevent the virus from spreading further.

However, there is reason to believe that the Covid-control strategy, which has been in place for nearly two years, will be phased out soon.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that the legal requirement to isolate people who test positive for HIV will most likely be scrapped as of March 24.

If the data continues to look good, the PM even suggested that it could happen sooner.

Thousands of Britons are being quarantined on a daily basis, with Covid rates still high due to the Omicron variant.

So, do you think you’ll be able to leave self-isolation during or before the standard ten days?

When are you not required to isolate if someone in your household has the virus?

We go over all of the current rules with you.

Ten days is the standard length of self-isolation.

It begins the day your symptoms first appear or the day you receive a positive test result.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, you won’t be able to leave quarantine early; you’ll have to stay for the full ten days.

Based on their lateral flow test results, those who have been vaccinated may have freedom much sooner.

People in England can now leave quarantine after five full days if they test negative on days five and six, thanks to a change in self-isolation guidance effective January 17.

However, due to a baffling detail, anyone who isolates will have to do so for six days, not five.

This is because the first full day of isolation does not coincide with when you test positive or notice symptoms, though you must still isolate after either of these events.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, that day is now known as “day zero,” with the following day counting as day one.

The following is an example of a timetable:

Monday (the day you first notice symptoms or receive a positive test)

Day One of Tuesday

Day 2 of Wednesday

3rd Thursday

Day 4 of the week

First lateral flow test on Saturday, Day 5

Day 6 – second lateral flow test; if both are negative, you can leave isolation on Sunday.

If any of the following apply to you, you will not need to self-isolate if you live with or have been in contact with someone who has Covid:

If you live with someone who has Covid, you should take a lateral flow test every day for a week and avoid contact with people who are at high risk.

You can’t leave your house if you’re in self-isolation.

