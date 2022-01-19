After a person was hit by a train, train service between Airdrie and Uphall has been canceled.

After a person was hit by a train, train services between Airdrie and Uphall have been canceled.

Following the incident earlier this afternoon, ScotRail has advised that services between Milngavie and Edinburgh via Airdrie and Bathgate will be cancelled or terminated.

ScotRail has confirmed that a person was killed by a train between Airdrie and Uphall.

At 2.51 p.m. today, the rail company issued a tweet about the incident.

Services between Milngavie and Edinburgh via Airdrie and Bathgate will be canceled or terminated, according to them.

“Unfortunately, a person was struck by a train between Airdrie and Uphall,” according to ScotRail.

“Our Milngavie to Edinburgh via Airdrie and Bathgate services will be canceled or terminated at Drumgelloch and re-started from there.”

“As soon as possible, we’ll provide an update.”

“To help keep you on the move, we have replacement buses in operation between Airdrie and Edinburgh Park,” they said shortly afterwards.

The person involved’s condition is unknown at this time, and Glasgow Live has reached out to British Transport Police for more information.

