After a rare coronavirus reaction, my son spent Christmas in the hospital, where he was left on an IV drip with ‘Covid eye.’

After a rare coronavirus reaction, my son spent Christmas in the hospital, where he was put on an IV drip and diagnosed with ‘Covid eye.’

Zac Morey, nine, and his five other family members tested positive for the virus just before Christmas, but only experienced minor symptoms.

Despite the fact that the entire family had resigned themselves to a quiet Christmas in isolation as a result of their diagnoses, the rules on isolating changed unexpectedly, allowing them to leave in time for Christmas – but something was still wrong with Zac.

The nine-year-old told his mother, Angela, that he didn’t have a cough or a fever, but rather a sore eye, and that the family wasn’t sure if it was related to Covid.

They were referred to Bristol Eye Hospital after a remote consultation with his GP, where doctors prescribed antibiotics and advised them to return if things did not improve.

“The doctors said it’s an allergic reaction to the virus, and that it’s extremely rare and occurs mostly in children,” the mother of five explained.

It’s a rare Covid complication.”

After no improvement, she had to take Zac back to the hospital on Christmas Eve, where his now massively inflated eye required him to spend Christmas Day under the care of doctors.

Zac had periorbital cellulitis, which is an infection of the eyelid or surrounding skin.

Angela added that Zac was in no pain, and that while she couldn’t stay overnight due to coronavirus rules, she was allowed daytime visits while the nurses spoilt him in the meantime.

Angela rushed to the hospital with presents on Christmas morning, fearful that he would wake up without them.

However, she discovered him in his bed, surrounded by gifts from the hospital’s charity, the Grand Appeal.

“They’d decorated his room and given him pyjamas and Lego so he could just relax and watch movies on TV,” she said.

“I think he found being in hospital for the first time to be quite interesting – he wasn’t scared at all, he was just fascinated by it all.”

Medics were taken into consideration…

