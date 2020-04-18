After a refusal, the world leader Dr. Liu will be able to help in CHSLDs | COVID-19 | News | The Nouvelliste

LHealth Minister Danielle McCann told D Friday eveningre Liu, via Twitter, welcomed his help.

“Thanks to Dr. Liu and @PaulLarocqueTVA for bringing this to my attention. We need everyone’s contribution to take care of our seniors in #CHSLD. My office will ensure that Dre Liu will be called quickly to contribute to this collective effort! ”

Earlier Friday, the Officer of the National Order of Quebec, who was at the head of MSF during the fight against the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, had told the TVA network that we had been refused his help in the fight against COVID-19.

“I was told that I did not have the experience to respond to epidemics in an environment like Quebec,” she explained to host Paul Larocque.

On Friday evening, the woman who has spent a good part of her career risking her life on the front lines in a health emergency told The Canadian Press that she will lend a helping hand in a CHSLD:

“I’m on the waiting list to go,” she wrote in an email.

In the past few days, testimonies from Quebeckers who were ready to help, but never received a call, poured into the media.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister François Legault indicated that the health network needs 2,000 doctors in CHSLDs. “Whether they are general practitioners or specialists, who come to treat the world, who come to wash the patients, who come to feed the patients”.

The Dre Liu, 54, began his field work at Doctors Without Borders in 1996 and subsequently participated in around twenty missions in Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East, in areas of conflict, disaster or epidemic.

During his mandate as president of MSF, the organization intervened in several dozen countries, notably in Africa in 2014 during the Ebola virus crisis.

When the review Time included her in his list of the 100 most influential people in the world, Tom Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote about her:

“In extremely difficult circumstances, Joanne Liu remained focused while being flexible. Most importantly, it works tirelessly to prepare the world to better respond to crises. ”