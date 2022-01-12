After a squabble with Javid, Dr Hilary blasts an unvaccinated NHS doctor for endangering the’most vulnerable’.

DR HILARY today slammed an unvaccinated doctor for taking on Sajid Javid over mandatory Covid vaccinations for all NHS workers.

Steve James told the Health Secretary last week that he did not want to be vaccinated and did not want to lose his job.

Since 2020, he has treated hundreds of Covid patients as a consultant anaesthetist in ICUs at King’s College Hospital.

“The basic point I want to make is that the vast majority of doctors and scientists believe the science is plenty strong enough to support vaccination and mandatory vaccination for NHS staff in contact with patients,” Dr Hilary blasted on Good Morning Britain this morning.

“He has antibodies, so he’s been in contact with coronavirus at some point and has been capable of transmitting coronavirus to the sickest patients in society in intensive and critical care – that’s the first point.”

“Because he was not vaccinated, he is more likely to have a higher viral load when he is infectious and to carry that viral load for longer, and all signs indicate that transmission in an unvaccinated person is more likely to last longer than in a vaccinated person.”

“So he talks about the risk to himself, and under GMC regulations in communicable diseases, doctors have an ethical obligation to immunise themselves to protect the risk to their patients.”

And that is clearly not the case here.”

“10% of the NHS staff are essentially in the same position as me, I am not a fringe person,” Mr James responded.

“Thank you,” hundreds of doctors and nurses have said. “Let’s open this debate up – this debate is not being held.”

It comes after the Health Secretary politely expressed his displeasure when Mr Steve spoke to him, and urged the public to cheer him up while he was in the hospital.

Mr James claimed that Covid-19 was not causing “very significant problems” in young people, adding that his ICU patients were “extremely overweight” and had multiple co-morbidities.

He claimed that the science isn’t strong enough to support mandatory vaccinations, but that because he has Covid, he is protected by antibodies.

Antibodies, on the other hand, wane depending on when the infection occurred, and do…

