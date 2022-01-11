After an eye test, a ‘golfball-sized’ tumor in a schoolgirl’s brain was removed.

Kara McInally had been suffering from headaches when she went to the optician, which resulted in her having major surgery just days before Christmas.

After being discovered during an eye test, a schoolgirl had a tumor the size of a golf ball removed from her brain.

Laura McInally, 33, assumed her daughter Kara’s headaches were the result of her straining to see or being dehydrated.

A fortnight before Christmas, the seven-year-old went to the optician for a precautionary check-up, which saved her life.

Kara had major surgery just four days later, on December 11, to remove a 4cm tumor from her brain, according to the Daily Record.

Kara’s optic nerve was swollen, and the optician at her local Specsavers branch immediately referred her to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride, where a scan confirmed the growth beneath her skull.

Mrs McInally and her 44-year-old husband Kevin were just months away from losing their youngest daughter, Khloe, who was born with a rare lung condition in March of last year [2021].

“I couldn’t believe what was happening,” she expressed her disbelief.

“I was under the impression that she would only require contact lenses or glasses.

I didn’t have enough time to think about everything.

We were told her optic nerve was swollen on Tuesday, and four days later, on Friday, she was in surgery to have a brain tumor removed.

It was terrifying.

“She allowed me and her father to accompany her to the theater.”

I was holding her hand and talking about what she wanted for Christmas when the anaesthetist whispered in my ear, ’10 seconds’ [before she falls asleep], and I didn’t know if it would be my last conversation with her.”

Kara’s speech, learning, and mobility would be affected by the operation, according to the couple from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

They were also warned that their daughter would have to spend Christmas in the hospital.

Kara, who enjoys swimming, dancing, and athletics, was remarkably well enough to return home on December 21, just in time to help her younger sister celebrate her first Christmas.

“I asked ‘how,” Mrs McInally said.

Short summary of Infosurhoy