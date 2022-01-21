After becoming addicted to sunbeds, I was left with a massive crater in my head.

Nickie Murtagh didn’t think it was such a big deal to use the sunbeds a couple of times a week to keep her tan up.

The mother, who was in her twenties at the time, would go on for eight to twelve minutes per session and never exceeded the recommended dosage, didn’t think much of it.

Nickie, now 36, says she would avoid using sunscreen on her face because she didn’t want to’stop herself from getting a tan.’

Nickie, who lives in London, noticed a dry patch on her scalp that eventually turned into a lump where she parted her hair after years of sun damage and sunbed use took their toll.

Nikki went to the doctor to have it looked at, and she was told it was nothing to be concerned about at first.

Nickie’s condition worsened while on vacation in Tenerife, and she began to develop melasma, which appears as brown or grey patches on her face.

Her tan was patchy, and her “skin just didn’t feel right,” she explained.

After returning from her vacation, Nickie went back to the doctors, where she was told that everything was fine once more.

However, the lump on her head was making her self-conscious, so she decided to return to the doctors to have it removed, whether or not it was cancer.

“The doctors told me it was a cosmetic procedure and I would have to pay for it,” Nickie explained.

I became enraged, and they eventually sent me a referral to a dermatologist.

“They told me right away after my appointment with the dermatologist that they thought it was cancer and biopsied me right away.”

“While I was waiting for the results, my family was so encouraging and reassuring me that everything would be fine, and even though the dermatologist suspected cancer, I wasn’t expecting it.”

“I received the results seven weeks later and was told it was skin cancer – basal cell carcinoma.”

“I instantly felt like my world was ending and I was going to die when I heard the C word.”

My children and family were on my mind.

“It was a dreadful experience.”

“I was given the option of radiotherapy or surgery.

I chose surgery over radiotherapy because it’s less invasive and has fewer side effects.

“All I wanted to do was get it out of my system.”

I’m a lot more cautious in the sun now, and I try to avoid using sunbeds at all costs.

Nickie had surgery to remove the cancer and a successful skin graft from her thigh.

Nickie received the green light and claims that the…

