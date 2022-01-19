After being electrocuted in a terrifying car crash, I’m literally wearing someone else’s face.

I was electrocuted in a terrifying car accident, and I’m literally wearing someone else’s face.

After a fan asked how doctors did it, Mitch Hunter simply told TikTok fans that he is “literally wearing someone else’s face.”

“I was in a really bad car accident and got hit by a powerline, so I exited and got the other passengers off the powerline,” he explained.

“10,000 volts went through my left leg, my entire body, out my right hand, and out my face, causing full thickness burns that were past third degree.”

“However, in response to your question, it is someone else’s face.”

After a car accident, he became the third person in history to undergo the revolutionary procedure in America.

When his car ploughed into a 10,000 volt electrical utility pole, the ex-private was just 21 years old.

As he shoved a female fellow passenger out of harm’s way, the near-lethal charge passed through his foot and out his face.

After the volts exited out of his face, the fresh-faced young soldier was unrecognizable in just five minutes.

The brave serviceman underwent more than 20 corrective operations to repair the damage, but when his girlfriend became pregnant, he decided to undergo a transplant because he didn’t want his children to be afraid of his face.

Years after the procedure, the father of three continues to speak out about his incredible story, revealing that his big bushy beard was also a gift from his donor.

“It’s the donor’s beard,” he explained, “and hair follicles come with skin.”

“It’s changed my life considerably, it’s a lot easier to go out in public and do normal things that normal people would do,” he said previously of the transplant, which took 14 hours and 30 doctors.

“Before the transplant, people would stare at me, make comments, and it wasn’t fun; now it’s much easier to live a normal life.”

“A lot of my genetics show through; your bone structure is what makes you look like you, and mine was largely undamaged except for the bridge of my nose.”

“When I look in the mirror, I see a lot of myself.

I don’t look like I would at 35 if the accident hadn’t happened, but I do look like myself.”

Around the world, more than 45 people have had full or partial face transplants as of 2021.

It’s a difficult procedure that entails connecting arteries, nerves, and veins with surgical microscopes.

On a living human, the world’s first partial face transplant was performed…

