After Covid caused a mass staff shortage, the hospital trust declared a “critical” incident, resulting in “compromised care.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was “unable to maintain safe staffing levels,” which resulted in “compromised care” at all of its locations.

The “critical” incident began late last night and is still ongoing today.

The hospitals have stated that they are currently unable to support and staff “key pathways,” such as stroke, cardiac care, and urgent care.

It’s unclear whether surgeries are still being performed due to the severe staffing shortage.

Hospitals have also been told to increase the number of discharges while decreasing the number of new patients in order to stretch staffing levels.

According to the Trust, the ordeal is the result of an increase in sick employees who are unable to work.

“An internal critical incident was declared across the Trust last yesterday and continues into today, due to extreme and unprecedented workforce shortages, meaning that we are unable to maintain safe staffing levels,” the Situation, Background, Assessment, and Recommendation alert stated.

“As a result, care in our hospitals is being compromised, and we are unable to maintain a number of key pathways, including those for stroke and cardiac care.”

“The largest factor in this deterioration in staffing levels is the rapid increase in staff absent due to illness, although reduced bank and agency fill is also a factor.”

“As a result, all services’ staffing levels have been stretched, and staffing ratios have been increased.”

“It is critical that we focus on improving staffing levels in key areas, increasing the number of discharges, and reducing further admissions in the coming hours,” the statement continued.

Non-clinical Trust employees are now being asked to pitch in to assist the hospitals.

According to new data released today, 24,632 acute trust staff in England were absent on Boxing Day due to Covid illness or isolation.

This comes as the number of Covid cases in England has increased by 137,583.

