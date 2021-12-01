After cries for ‘help’ in Glasgow’s Queen’s Park sparked a major search, a man was taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday, November 30, around 5.45 p.m., emergency services rushed to Queen’s Park.

A police helicopter was seen hovering above the area by local residents.

According to the Daily Record, the alarm was raised after reports of a man shouting for help.

A 58-year-old man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

“Around 5.45pm on Tuesday, November 30th, officers received a report of concern for a man heard shouting for help in Queen’s Park, Glasgow,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“Officers responded, and a 58-year-old man was safely traced with the help of Air Support and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

He was admitted to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.”

