After customers jumped up to celebrate a goal, the pub owner was fined £1,000, and he is ‘disgusted.’

Customers jumped up to celebrate a goal, and the pub owner was fined £1,000, and he is ‘disgusted.’

The Downing Street party allegations have been condemned as “absolutely disgraceful” by a pub landlord who was fined when his customers jumped up to celebrate a goal.

Raymond Wellings, 66, was fined £1,000 in October 2020 for violating coronavirus regulations at the Minsthorpe Hotel in South Elmsall, near Pontefract.

Customers jumped up from their tables when Leeds United scored against Manchester City while a group of council officials and police officers checked that coronavirus regulations were followed.

Mr. Wellings claims he was accused of breaking the rules at the time because his customers were supposed to sit in groups of six or fewer.

He was issued a £1,000 fixed penalty notice three days later.

He paid the fine within 14 days, halving it to £500, and his customers chipped in with £300.

“I expected other people to break the law, but I didn’t expect the Prime Minister and his cronies to,” he claimed.

“We were trying to follow the rules, but you hear about them throwing parties at random.”

“Anyone who has attended these parties should resign,” he added, “because they broke the law.”

“If I had taken [the authorities]to court, I might have lost my house,” he added.

“I might have won, but I couldn’t afford to lose any more money, especially since the casino was closed and no money was coming in.”

“There’s a rule for the rich and a rule for the poor,” Mr Wellings said, adding that the allegations leveled by the party are “absolutely disgraceful.”

“It’s ludicrous.”

Then they have cheese and wine and say it’s fine. It’s all a farce.

“I’m completely disgusted by the government.”

Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds allegedly invited more than 100 staff to “socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden” on 20 May 2020 to enjoy the “lovely weather” after an “incredibly busy period,” according to an email leaked to ITV News.

“Bring your own booze,” the staff was advised.

There were more than 40 people in attendance, according to reports.

