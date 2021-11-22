After doctors missed my cancer for 5 years, I now have EIGHT tumours.

Joanna Georgiou went to see her doctor after discovering a small lump on her knee.

Her doctor assured her that it was just a cyst, and she was prescribed ibuprofen to relieve the discomfort.

But the 31-year-old’s pain persisted, and she visited several doctors over the course of five years, each of whom prescribed stronger painkillers.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the London-based area manager received e-consultations, and when the pain became unbearable in August 2021, she went to a private surgery.

Despite the fact that she couldn’t afford the appointment, she said she had a ‘gut feeling’ that something wasn’t quite right.

Synovial Sarcoma, a cancer that develops in soft tissue, was diagnosed as Stage 4 in her.

It is extremely rare, with only three people in a million being diagnosed with it; however, it most commonly grows near joints and spreads rapidly.

Joanna now has eight tumors, one of which is the size of a satsuma and is located near her heart.

Her lungs have six small tumors and her knee has a large tumor.

Joanna now claims that the NHS has let her down, claiming that more could have been done to diagnose her sooner.

“I spent years going to different doctors and specialists because I knew something was wrong in my gut,” she said.

“I’ll never forget my first visit to the doctor.

I told him I had a soft lump on my arm that wasn’t painful but didn’t feel right.

“And he barely looked at my leg, as if he didn’t care what I was saying.”

“I had two diagnoses: one was that it was a ganglion cyst, and the other was that it was a tumor.”

“After that, I had a calcium bite injury with a haemorrhage,” she continued.

Throughout it all, cancer was barely mentioned.”

Joanna revealed that she was once told she had a benign tumor and put on a waiting list to have it removed.

She claims she was told she was at the bottom of the priority list because there were’more important cancer patients’ ahead of her.

The doctors believe they can remove the tumor from my chest, but I’ll have to have my leg amputated because there’s no other way to remove it.

“I’d wonder at times if I’m waiting so long that I’m not going to get to a point where I’m going to become one of those important cases,” Joanna continued.

“We believe what we’re told and have faith in our doctors.”

“We have faith in the NHS, and I have faith in the NHS as well.”

