After failing to fit into a rollercoaster, a Glasgow mum loses 7 stone.

After failing to fit into a rollercoaster, a Glasgow mother loses seven stone.

Stephanie McColl’s life had been blighted by weight-related health issues until she decided to swap takeaways for fresh food and exercise and found a new lease on life.

Stephanie McColl, a mother of two, has always struggled with her weight since being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, a serious and painful condition that causes weight gain.

Her weight crept up to an unmanageable level in 2011, after the birth of her two daughters in a short period of time.

Stephanie found it more convenient to eat unhealthy takeout food, and having her hands full with the kids meant she had less time to think about working out.

“Being overweight has always been an issue for me since I was in my late teens,” Stephanie said.

I’ve always been aware of it, and perhaps because of my size, I’m not completely confident in myself.

“With two young children and a full-time job, I frequently relied on take-out food for convenience, and I didn’t have the same amount of time to keep up with my daily activities as before.”

“As time passed, I gained weight and my health began to deteriorate.

I had frequent headaches and sore backs, and I was put on blood pressure and anxiety medication.

“In April of this year, I was diagnosed with kidney disease after gallstones were discovered.”

Gallstones were most likely caused by my obesity and poor eating habits.

I was surprised and concerned about the future, but I didn’t lose weight…in fact, I gained weight.

It was almost as if I was sabotaging myself.”

Stephanie went to see her renal consultant in October 2020 to discuss her concerns about covid, but she was surprised to learn that her doctor was more concerned about her weight than her kidneys.

Her growing weight was making it difficult for her to be the mother she desired for her children.

Everyday tasks became ‘extremely difficult,’ and even basic housework became difficult because she was out of breath and self-conscious.

But it wasn’t the biggest surprise she needed; that would come when she went on vacation.

