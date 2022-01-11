After getting sick with what we thought was a stomach bug, our little girl died suddenly.

Our little girl died unexpectedly after becoming ill with a stomach bug.

A LITTLE girl died tragically after contracting a tummy bug, which her family initially mistook for a stomach bug.

Maggie Black had been sick for a few days but appeared to be in good health before quickly deteriorating.

She’d told her mother that she was sick and feeling under the weather, but that it was “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Her family was shocked when she became ill and stopped breathing on December 1.

She was taken to the hospital after waiting over an hour for an ambulance after raising the alarm, but she died at 8 a.m.

After her frantic mother, Sheenagh, went for help, the Co Antrim schoolgirl was taken to hospital by a local fire crew.

She’d dialed 999 and then Margaret, her sister-in-law, who alerted the fire department.

The family is still waiting for the results of a post-mortem investigation, and they have no idea why their daughter died.

“Maggie was a fun loving wee girl who always had her happy face on,” her aunt Margaret told Belfast Live.

She was a cheerful child who adored all of her classmates.

“TikTok, playing the fiddle, camogie, farming, long walks, and a trip to the coffee shop for marshmallows were some of her favorite pastimes.

She was a bright, talented child who enjoyed going to school.

“The outpouring of support has been overwhelming; everyone has been so thoughtful and kind.”

The Blacks have started a petition to have the fire department dispatched automatically in all similar situations.

“On the morning of December 1, 2021, our lives were forever changed when we lost our innocent, fun-loving, beautiful ‘Wee Maggie,'” the touching petition reads.

“She was the light of our lives, and she left an indelible impression on everyone she encountered.”

We will never be able to express the magnitude of that morning’s events as a family.

“While we are well aware of the pressures and strains on the ambulance service, it is inexcusable that we had to wait an hour and ten minutes for an ambulance when our five-year-old daughter’s life was in jeopardy.”

“Thankfully, we were able to summon a family member, a local firefighter, who arrived on the scene and dispatched the fire crew.”

“We appreciate the fire department’s medical expertise, professionalism, and kindness.”

We know Maggie received the best available support as first responders with lifesaving equipment; this is the greatest comfort to us at this time.

“Unfortunately, not everyone in our community will be able to receive this critical medical assistance during the ‘golden hour.’

This could mean the difference between life and death in the end.”

a representative for…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.