Teenage girls are at risk of mineral deficiencies as a result of avoiding meat and dairy in favor of a vegan or vegetarian diet.

While many people of all ages will benefit from eating less meat and dairy, experts warn that some people may be vulnerable if they miss out on essential nutrients.

Experts have warned that switching to a vegetarian or vegan diet could leave tens of thousands of teenage girls with mineral deficiencies that can affect everything from teeth and bones to the immune system and energy levels.

To benefit their health and the environment, a large number of Britons are eating less meat and switching to more plant-based diets.

However, while these diets are generally healthier, there are concerns that in some cases, the switch could be storing up future health problems.

Teenage girls are the most vulnerable group because many of them are already deficient in key nutrients like iron, zinc, calcium, and iodine, with reduced red meat and animal milk consumption being a major contributor.

In teenage boys, the deficiencies are much less pronounced.

Animal milk contains calcium and iodine, while red meat contains zinc and iron in abundance.

The worry is that if people don’t replace the minerals they’re losing by cutting back on meat and milk, they’ll be helping the planet but not themselves.

“We do need to proceed with caution,” said Ian Givens, Professor of Food Chain Nutrition and Director of the University of Reading’s Institute for Food, Nutrition, and Health.

“We already have a population of young females, particularly those in adolescence but also those in slightly older age groups, who have very low intakes of some key micronutrients.”

“With iron and zinc, that’s partly, if not entirely, the result of lower red meat consumption over the last twenty to thirty years, and that’s a concern.”

“And we have other nutrients like calcium and iodine – young teenage girls are well below requirements for those two nutrients, and that is largely due to reduced milk consumption.”

“The adolescent years are crucial for bone development,” the professor continued.

The maximum amount of bone mineralisation and development takes place during this time, and if you don’t get it right, it will affect bone strength later in life.

As a result, we must consider a number of factors.

