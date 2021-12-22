After her husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence, tested positive for Covid-19, Princess Anne will miss Christmas with the Queen.

After her husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence, tests positive for Covid-19, Princess Anne will miss Christmas with the Queen.

The announcement comes after the Queen canceled the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas at Sandringham.

After her husband, Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for Covid-19, Princess Anne will not be spending Christmas Day with the Queen this year.

According to a royal source, the Princess Royal and Sir Laurence are self-isolating at their Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire.

The couple’s absence is the latest in a string of events that has raised questions about who will accompany the monarch on December 25.

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April, this Christmas will be the Queen’s first without him.

In response to the threat of Covid-19, the Queen announced earlier this week that the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas at Sandringham will be canceled.

Covid-19 daily cases reached 106,122 today, setting a new high.

Instead, the monarch will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh, who stayed there during the lockdowns.

“The decision was made after much thought and reflects a cautious approach,” a royal source said.

“Family will be visiting Windsor over the Christmas period, and all appropriate guidelines will be followed,” they added.

As a precaution, a festive lunch scheduled for Tuesday was also canceled.

Due to the pandemic, the event, which allows extended members of the Royal Family who are unable to travel to Sandringham to meet during the Christmas season, was also canceled last year.

Aides to the Queen have not confirmed who will be spending Christmas with her this year.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have yet to reveal where they will spend Christmas Day.

Princess Anne was seen attending public engagements as recently as last week.

She paid a visit to Carers First, a charity that helps carers, to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

During her visit, she met with unpaid carers, according to photos shared by the official Royal Family Twitter account.

