After his TONSILS were removed, my son walked for the first time.

After having his TONSILS removed, my son has walked for the first time.

On November 23, Corey Wilkinson, 19, had a routine operation and should have been home and recovering within days.

However, Corey, from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, began to suffer from serious and uncommon complications that put his life in jeopardy.

Corey began bleeding from the mouth the day after his surgery and was having difficulty breathing.

His girlfriend, Courtney Backhouse, 19, rushed him to A&E at Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

When medics attempted to remove Corey’s ventilator and feeding tube, he went into cardiac arrest.

Following the major bleed, he also suffered a lung collapse.

Nicki Wilkinson, 39, and Barry Blastland, 40, were shocked to learn that their son, Corey, had been admitted to intensive care.

“Corey’s tonsils had always been large, and he had a burst blood vessel on one of them before this, which is why the doctor decided to remove them and send them for a biopsy,” Nicki explained.

“He spent the night at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby and the next day went to Leeds to see his girlfriend, where he appeared to be in perfect health.”

“However, the night before he was released, his girlfriend rushed him to A&E after he started bleeding and we noticed he was struggling to breathe, so we rushed there right away.”

“I discovered he had suffered a major bleed, and they struggled to stop it and had to put him on a ventilator because a lot of blood had gotten into his lungs.”

“They told us to prepare for the worst, and they didn’t know whether he’d have long-term or short-term brain damage.”

The young man was put on life support for two weeks, Nicki said, during which time he was unable to respond to them.

On a GoFundMe page for her son, she said the family was told to “prepare ourselves” because doctors weren’t sure if he’d make it.

Corey, who is studying to become a personal trainer, began to come around slowly, squeezing the hands of his loved ones as a response.

But first, Corey must regain the strength to walk, talk, and eat properly.

“They took his sedation away slowly after two weeks on life support, and he started following a few of their commands,” Nicki, a nursery worker, said.

“We had no idea the complications could be so serious…”

