Daily Covid cases in the UK have risen slightly to 84,429 cases after hitting a low point for a month.

After falling to its lowest level in a month yesterday, the number of daily Covid cases in the UK has increased slightly to 84,429 today.

However, the number of tragic deaths in the past 24 hours has decreased slightly from yesterday, which is a good sign.

Today’s figures include data from Scotland that was missing over the weekend, resulting in a small increase since Sunday.

70,924 new infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, with 88 deaths.

This was the lowest figure in over a month as Omicron spread across the country.

The number of infections fell below 70,000 for the first time on December 14th, when 59,610 positive tests were recorded.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson is expected to abandon Plan B, which includes working from home and vaccination passports.

Without having to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, British citizens will be able to return to work and attend mass events such as football matches.

However, the requirement to cover one’s face in many public places, such as trains, buses, and shops, will remain in place until Omicron cases continue to fall.

Two senior Cabinet ministers have given the clearest indication yet that the Prime Minister intends to lift the Plan B restrictions next week.

According to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, “the numbers are looking positive” in the UK’s fight against Covid.

According to health officials, Covid booster shots protect people against Omicron and give them the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is helping to get vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens, avoiding the need for any new restrictions.

Covid rule changes for Brits went into effect today, giving struggling businesses a significant boost.

People who test positive for the virus in England can now leave isolation after five full days, after daily cases more than halved in a fortnight.

Following expert calls for isolation to be reduced while the NHS deals with mass staff absences, the Health Secretary confirmed the rule change last week.

According to new research, reducing isolation to five days would only result in two more people in every hundred leaving quarantine while still infectious.

Using key UK Health Security Agency modelling, the risk of a positive case spreading the virus after two negative lateral flow tests was investigated.

It was discovered that approximately 8% of the population would…

