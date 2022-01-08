After just bending down to pick up my daughter, I felt my brain ‘POP’ and suffered a stroke.

After just bending down to pick up my daughter, I felt my brain ‘POP’ and had a stroke.

Bridget Chiovari didn’t think twice about stopping for a break while hiking with her friends and their children.

The 30-year-old felt a popping sensation in her head as she took her 18-month-old daughter Liliana out of her carrier for a break.

Bridget, who was also 24 weeks pregnant with her second child at the time, was dizzy and had a terrible headache, but she decided to hike home in the hopes that the strange sensation would pass.

However, her headache worsened later that evening, prompting her husband Chris, 33, to take her to the hospital, according to the Arizona mother.

She told medics she felt a pop and then had a terrible headache, she said.

“I even said, ‘I’ve never had a brain aneurysm before, but I imagine this is what it must feel like,'” Bridget continued.

“They hooked me up to an IV bag, gave me Tylenol, told me I had dehydration, and sent me home to’sleep it off.'”

“I had lost my ability to form words within 12 minutes of leaving the hospital.”

Her husband insisted on a CT scan, and the family returned to the hospital.

Bridget had an arteriovenous malformation, which was a tangle of abnormal blood vessels that had become so tangled that one had burst, resulting in a massive stroke.

She was born with the condition and didn’t realize it until it manifested itself.

“I had an intraventricular drain placed into my skull,” Bridget explained.

This allows excess blood and fluids to leave your body while you wait for your brain swelling to subside.

This is where my life was saved.”

Bridget said she didn’t realize she’d had a stroke until she joined a Facebook group of stroke survivors.

Another participant explained that a rupture is known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

“It completely threw me off,” she explained.

Prior to my stroke, I assumed that strokes were only experienced by the elderly, and that strokes affected the heart rather than the brain.

“For a while, the whole thing perplexed me.”

Bridget was in the hospital for three weeks, but because of the location of the bleed, she was able to move around freely.

However, she continues to experience dizziness and nausea.

Bridget was pregnant at the time of the incident, and another miracle was that her unborn child was unharmed…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.