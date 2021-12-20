After my TONSILS were removed, I had to relearn how to walk and talk.

Following the removal of my TONSILS, I need to relearn how to walk and talk.

Following the routine operation, Corey Wilkinson was rushed back to the hospital and must now relearn how to walk, talk, and eat.

While recovering with his girlfriend, the 19-year-old suffered a major bleed as a result of the procedure.

Because he needs to stay on the ward, he will be spending Christmas and New Years away from his family.

Before going up to Leeds to stay with his partner, Courtney Backhouse, Corey had his tonsils removed in Grimsby.

After dropping him off, his parents received a phone call informing them that he had been rushed into emergency surgery.

He was put on a ventilator and a feeding tube, and when medics tried to remove the breathing aid, he collapsed.

He was put on life support, and his family was told he might not survive.

“We got a call from Courtney saying he had been rushed to the hospital with a major bleed on his tonsils,” his mother, Nicki, said.

“We arrived at 12 a.m. and were told he’d had a traumatic operation and needed to be put on a ventilator to sleep because he couldn’t breathe.”

“He was placed on life support for two weeks after that, but he didn’t respond.”

“At the time, we didn’t know if Corey had any brain damage.

“We stayed in Leeds for the first week because we were told it was a toss-up whether he’d make it or not.

“Thankfully, he then began squeezing his hands in response.”

He has recovered enough to be taken off the ventilator and out of sedation, but he still requires assistance eating due to swallowing difficulties, according to his mother.

Although it is unclear whether any permanent damage has occurred, the teen is expected to be transferred to a rehabilitation facility soon.

The family has launched a fundraising campaign to prepare their home for Corey and aid his recovery.

“Corey is now making progress, his speech is improving, but he is still on a feeding tube,” Nicki wrote.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear your child cry and ask to come home knowing that I can’t bring him home and don’t know when I will be able to. It’s early days, but he’s still with us, and I couldn’t be prouder of him and what he has overcome thus far.”

“Corey is going to need a lot of equipment to help him with his recovery, and some adaptations at home will be required for him to return home safely, so any donations to help us fund adaptations are greatly appreciated.”