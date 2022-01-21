After receiving government approval, Glasgow metro plans take a “significant step forward.”

Following government approval, Glasgow metro plans take a “major step forward.”

SNP ministers have backed plans to build the Clyde Metro, which would improve connectivity for 1.5 million people.

The multibillion-dollar transportation system could take up to 20 years to build.

Glasgow’s plans to build a multibillion-pound metro system have taken a’significant step forward.’

The Clyde Metro, which will connect outlying and underserved communities, is one of the Scottish Government’s top investment priorities in the Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2).

The development will improve access to employment, education, and health services for an estimated 1.5 million people in and around the Glasgow city region.

It will also play a key role in making the country more equitable and environmentally friendly, by combating climate change, reducing inequalities, and improving health and wellbeing.

The announcement was described by Cllr Susan Aitken, Chair of the Glasgow City Region City Deal Cabinet, as a “major step forward” in the creation of the Clyde Metro.

“The inclusion of Clyde Metro in the STPR2 report is a huge vote of confidence in the work done so far by Transport Scotland and the City Council in advancing the concept and making the compelling case for it,” she said.

“The Clyde Metro will be transformative, reducing social and economic inequalities, delivering economic growth, better connecting outlying and underserved communities, and encouraging large-scale modal shifts from private car to public transportation.”

“Glasgow’s comparator cities around the world have been busy constructing modern rapid transit systems like Metro over the last several decades.”

We can’t afford to be left behind any longer.

Clyde Metro can help deliver a vibrant, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable city region, a transportation system fit for our international standing and ambitions, more than arguably any other single intervention.”

Cllr. Aitken also showed a map of the metro, which will be a mix of light rail metro, existing heavy rail converted to metro, and existing heavy rail, all of which will be connected.

It will be ‘the closest UK equivalent’ and will have a ‘bigger footprint even than Manchester’s Metrolink,’ she said.

Other suggestions include decarbonizing public transportation, improving active transportation infrastructure, and transforming freight in order to reduce overall demand for private automobiles.

The proposals will now be subjected to a 12-week public consultation period as required by law.

Final reports will be released after all consultation feedback has been taken into account.