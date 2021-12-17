After reports of a man being’seriously assaulted,’ police have cordoned off Dennistoun Street.

Following reports of a man being’seriously assaulted,’ police have cordoned off Dennistoun street.

Despite the fact that both the victim and the suspect have left the area, the investigation is still ongoing.

Around 12.40 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

After receiving a report of a man being seriously assaulted, police cordoned off a residential street in Glasgow’s east end for several hours.

Officers are investigating the incident, which occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Friday and ended with both the victim and the suspect fleeing.

Meadowpark Street was closed for two hours while police investigated after emergency services were dispatched.

The street was cordoned off this afternoon, according to a witness, and both uniformed and plainclothes detectives are on the scene.

“Around 12.40pm on Friday, 17 December, officers were called to the Onslow Drive area of Glasgow following a report of a man being seriously assaulted, before the victim and suspect both left the area,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“The matter is still being investigated.”