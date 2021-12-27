After spending Christmas with family, be on the lookout for these 8 Omicron signs.

After spending Christmas with family, be on the lookout for these eight Omicron signs.

YOU finished all of the lateral flows before heading home for the holidays, and you had a wonderful time with your family…

But now there’s a fear that someone might have brought something extra to the holiday gathering – Omicron.

While Covid cases are on the rise, a slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

After showing up with negative tests, hopefully you did everything right over the holidays, got your booster, kept the windows open, and washed your hands.

However, despite all precautions, the virus can still get through, so just to be safe, we’ve listed the early symptoms to look out for if you’ve caught the bug.

Eight signs have been identified as crucial in determining whether or not you have caught the variant.

A scratchy throat, runny nose, fatigue, sneezing, lower back pain, headache, night sweats, and muscle aches are some of these symptoms.

“Hopefully, people now recognize the cold-like symptoms that appear to be the predominant feature of Omicron,” said Professor Tim Spector, who leads the ZOE Covid App Symptom study.

Only half of those who are currently suffering from Covid are experiencing the classic three symptoms listed on the NHS, according to their latest research.

Fever, cough, and loss of smell or taste are examples of these symptoms.

The best protection against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” said Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA Chief Executive.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible strain.”

As the NHS booster campaign continues to protect the country against the virus, more than two-thirds of eligible Britons have received their top-up protection.

“This may come as a surprise to some, as the UK government never updated guidance on COVID symptoms beyond the classic three symptoms,” the Zoe experts explained.

“A few months ago, the ZOE Covid Study assisted in the identification of over 20,…

