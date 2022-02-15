After spotting symptoms on the A&E TV show 24 hours, Dad dies of a brain tumor, leaving his family devastated.

When he saw a patient on the popular Channel 4 show with similar symptoms to his own, Glenn Farley knew something wasn’t quite right.

After suffering a foot problem, the 51-year-old was previously discharged by doctors.

According to The Mirror, he and his wife Thomasina returned to the Royal Gwent hospital in Wales after watching an episode of 24 Hours in Aandamp;E, where he underwent testing and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain tumor known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

The proud father and grandfather died 19 months later, surrounded by his loved ones.

Glenn made Thomasina take him to the hospital for a checkup, and Thomasina remembers it vividly.

“I’m not good at watching medical shows on TV because it makes me squeamish,” she admitted.

“Instead of calling the doctor, we went straight to the hospital after Glenn mentioned the patient on 24 Hours in A&E.”

“We were told that the average survival rate for someone with a GBM is only 12-18 months, and it was incredibly shocking to hear the diagnosis.”

We were devastated.”

Glenn, a steelworker from Newport, had been admitted to the hospital on suspicion of a stroke when his leg began to drag.

After a body scan from the neck down revealed nothing, he was released.

He had multiple seizures the next day at home and was rushed back to the hospital after learning that a patient on the popular medical show had the same symptoms.

Glenn had a fast-growing tumor on his brain, according to a scan of his head.

“Our family came together for us during this difficult time, especially my sister’s husband, Chris,” Thomasina said.

“He took him to his treatment, physiotherapy, and the gym every day, and he even took him to his first football game when Glenn was ready.”

“They were not only family, but also best friends and coworkers.”

Glenn underwent brain surgery, chemo and radiotherapy, and was told he would never walk again, but he overcame the odds to walk his daughter, Katie, down the aisle in July 2019.

Four months later, on the same day as his son Luke’s 33rd birthday, he passed away tragically.

“You’d never guess he had a brain tumor by looking at him,” Thomasina said.

He kept asking, ‘Should I have a headache or something?’ because he felt fine and didn’t appear to be in any pain.”

She and their eldest granddaughter, Maisie,

