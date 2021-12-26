After the anaesthetic wore off mid-C-section, I have terrifying daily flashbacks and feel as if I’m being murdered.

When the anaesthetic for a C-section wore off, a mother felt like she was being “murdered.”

Beth Deacon, 27, is now raising awareness about PTSD after childbirth, which is a little-known condition.

On April 3, 2020, Beth gave birth to her son Eddie, just days after the first lockdown began.

The baker is still having flashbacks of being on the operating table twenty months later.

Vivid flashbacks can make a person feel as if they’re reliving their trauma, complete with physical sensations.

Beth screamed in agony during her C-section, claiming that her spinal anaesthetic had stopped working and that her vision had gone black.

Beth, from Colchester, Essex, was finally given a general anaesthetic after nine long minutes of a living nightmare.

However, she was convinced that she and her baby were dying just before she closed her eyes, after hearing midwives say her baby was “blue” and not breathing.

“Sometimes I have short-lived flashbacks that are more like panic attacks,” Beth said about her flashbacks.

“I swear I’m back there.”

I’m sweating and screaming because I can’t breathe.

“At other times, I’m more aware of what’s going on, and they can last for hours.”

It could start at night, and I’ll stay up to watch the sunrise.”

Every year, approximately 30,000 women experience postpartum depression (also known as “birth trauma”) as a result of childbirth.

Life-threatening childbirths, such as C-sections, a lack of staff care, or a person’s newborn being very sick, can all trigger birth trauma.

When Beth found out she was pregnant with Eddie in October 2019, she already had a four-year-old son, Vinny.

She was still grieving the death of her second-born child in 2019, who died five days after being born prematurely.

Eddie’s pregnancy was complicated, and Beth went into labor at 28 weeks.

With agonizing contractions, she drove herself to the hospital, a journey she says she can no longer make without feeling anxious.

However, she claims that a midwife at the hospital refused to believe she was in labor and missed signs on Beth’s scans that her unborn child was in distress.

“They didn’t seem to take me seriously,” Beth explained.

They isolated me in this back room.

I requested pain relief but was turned down.

“She [the midwife]kept dismissing it and telling me I wasn’t in labor,” I said.

“Because I’d already lost a son, I felt I wasn’t being heard, and I was afraid I’d lose another.”

“I felt completely out of control.”

When a consultant finally scanned Beth and saw the baby’s heartbeat, she was rushed into an emergency C-section.

I was lying there, unable to move, feeling like they were butchering me. But no one seemed to believe me Beth