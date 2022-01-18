After the closure of Covid, 150 theatre workers in Glasgow were left without pay.

After the venues were closed before Christmas without a furlough scheme in place, casual staff at the King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal face more than a month without pay.

During the closure of two Glasgow theatres due to covid, more than 100 employees have been left without pay.

Following the closure on Christmas Eve, those on zero-hour and casual contracts with ATG Theatres, which supplies staff to the King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal, are facing a month without pay.

While the venues are closed, ATG Theatres suggests that employees use holiday hours to help alleviate their financial burden.

While waiting for the venues to reopen, an estimated 150 workers are currently unpaid.

At the start of the year, the Scottish Government announced a £31.5 million financial package for cultural businesses, organizations, and venues.

The money will go to organizations that have lost money as a result of the necessary steps taken to mitigate the pandemic’s effects, such as canceling or deferring performances or cultural activities.

Guidance for the Cancellation Fund for Cultural Organizations is set to be released on Wednesday, with applications opening on January 26 – more than a month after the closures were implemented.

“Theatres had to close from Christmas eve until (hopefully) January 23,” workers told Glasgow Live.

Of course, we understand why this was necessary, and we fully support the decision to close theaters to help stop the virus from spreading.

“During this time, ATG Theatres decided not to pay zerocasual workers because we would not be able to be called for work during this time period, and as a result, we will be without pay for a month.”

We would have expected ATG to assist us despite the fact that theatres in other parts of the UK were open.

“The holiday season is the busiest time of year for the theatre, and many employees rely on it to earn more money than they would otherwise.”

I can’t tell you how worried we are about this; it affects about 150 people across both venues.”

Nicola Sturgeon had previously stated that she hoped to have the restrictions lifted.

