After an epic ‘national mission,’ Omicron is retreating, and we’ll live with it like the flu, says Sajid Javid, as Plan B is scrapped.

Sajid Javid cheered today as Plan B was completely scrapped, claiming that Britain has overcome the worst of Omicron and is on a clear path to living with Covid.

The Health Secretary praised the well-oiled campaign for allowing Boris Johnson to rip up the rules and make the United Kingdom Europe’s most free nation.

He described the move as “the culmination of a brilliant national mission that helped us to withstand the current wave and restore more freedom to this country” at a Downing Street press conference.

The requirement to wear face masks anywhere indoors, as well as the despised vaccine passports, will be scrapped next week.

The advice to work from home has been removed with immediate effect, allowing Britons to return to work the next day.

The remaining rules will expire on January 26, so the changes will go into effect the following Thursday morning.

“The Cabinet concluded that, as a result of the extraordinary booster campaign and the public’s response to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and let the Plan B regulations expire,” Mr Johnson said.

Significant advancements include:

Mr Johnson, triumphant, praised the booster campaign’s success in allowing him to rip up nearly all of the remaining curbs.

The Sun’s Jabs Army volunteers have been working tirelessly to help speed up the rollout.

Mr Johnson also felt vindicated for defying doomster predictions that Omicron would skyrocket over the holidays.

“Many countries across Europe have been subjected to additional winter lockdowns,” the PM told MPs.

While we must remain cautious, the data show that this administration has made the toughest decisions right time after time.”

Experts are increasingly confident that the country has passed the Omicron hump, he said, pointing to falling Covid cases.

While “significant pressures on the NHS” remain, the PM claims that hospitalizations in London have now stabilized and are even decreasing.

However, it is widely assumed that the embattled Mr Johnson is abandoning Plan B in order to appease lockdown-hating rebels who are threatening to destabilize his premiership.

“Any government, faced with the nation’s biggest challenge since WWII and the worst pandemic since 1918, would get some things wrong,” the Prime Minister said in a rallying cry.

“However, this administration got the big issues right.”

Face masks will no longer be legally required anywhere in the country as of Thursday morning.

In crowded places, Brits will still be encouraged to wear masks, but they will not be fined if they refuse.

Covid passports will be phased out at the same time, but large venues can choose to use them if they wish.

Workers will no longer be encouraged to work from home.

