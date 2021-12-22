After three months in the ICU, the mother of a child born in a Covid coma prepares for Christmas.

After nearly three months in intensive care, a young mother who gave birth in a coma after contracting Covid is getting ready for Christmas at home.

While eight months pregnant, Saskia Lane, 21, was rushed to the hospital with breathing problems.

In September, doctors delivered her daughter Betsy safely, but Saskia was kept in an induced coma.

Three and a half weeks later, she met her new baby for the first time.

Last month, the mother of two was given permission to return home, and she is now looking forward to celebrating the holidays with Betsy, Eliza, two, and partner Lee Blackman, 23.

“Seeing Betsy for the first time was like giving birth all over again,” Saskia, of Partridge Green, West Sussex, said.

“I was overjoyed that we were finally reunited and that I could begin to form a bond with my baby after such a long separation.”

“I recall not wanting to let go at all.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Covid-19 live blog.

“Seeing Betsy and then being reunited with Eliza gave me so much strength to keep fighting so I could get home to my girls,” she says.

“I believe it is critical to share my story with pregnant women because I was unsure about getting vaccinated during my pregnancy and wish I had done so before it was too late.”

“Our NHS is incredible, and I will be eternally grateful for allowing me to continue doing my favorite job in the world: being a mother.”

