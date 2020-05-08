Air conditioning off, window closed during driving lesson against corona? ‘Outright nonsense’

“Then we have to believe on their blue eyes that there is no corona or cold in their environment,” driving school owner Pascal Groenen responds critically on the magazine website. He calls it madness and he is “completely unclear how we can safely practice our profession at a distance of 30 centimeters”.

Greens would prefer to see that wearing a mouth mask is mandatory, such as in public transport. However, in the new protocol, the use of protective equipment is optional. With this, the branch organizations follow the guidelines of the government, says the Bovag.

The security protocol is “full of contradictions and madness,” critics say. Be happy that you can get back to work and just don’t do it if you think it is too great a risk, other driving school owners respond.

What do (future) students think?

Last year, more than 400,000 practical driving exams were taken in the passenger car category. Ezra Lynch (18) also wants to get his driver’s license as soon as possible, because he now has plenty of time since he has finished high school. Despite the fact that the corona crisis is not over yet.

“I don’t feel that these new measures will work very well.” Because even if the windows remain closed and the air conditioning is turned off, “you are still in a car, quite close together. And the fact that wearing protective materials is voluntary does not really help.”

Under the line, Lynch wants to take driving lessons in the short term. “Me and the people around me are not in the risk group, so it’s a ‘gamble’ I can take.”