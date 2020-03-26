Air pollution in Italy drops dramatically with containment

In Italy confined by the new coronavirus, air pollution is decreasing, a phenomenon that is found in the rest of Europe, said the European Environment Agency (EEA) on Wednesday.

• Read also: Behind the dramas, some positive consequences

In Milan, the Italian economic capital, the concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a gas produced mainly by vehicles and thermal power plants and which can cause significant inflammation of the respiratory tract, has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks by compared to the previous four weeks, noted the EEA.

The week of March 16-22 alone saw a reduction of 21% from the same week a year earlier.

“The data confirm a sharp decrease in concentrations of air pollutants (in particular concentrations of nitrogen dioxide) due in large part to the reduction in traffic (car, editor’s note) and other activities, especially in the major cities doing the ‘subject to containment measures’, noted the EEA in a statement.

In Bergamo, the most affected Italian area, the drop has been 47% in the last four weeks, compared to the previous four.

In the Italian capital, NO2 levels fell by 26 to 35% over the same period, according to figures from the European agency.

In the rest of Europe, in Spain, the level of NO2 concentration dropped by 55% over one year in Barcelona and by 41% in Madrid.

In the Spanish capital, average NO2 concentrations lost 56% from week to week.

Levels have even been halved in some places on the continent, compared to what is usually measured.

On the European index, air quality in central Paris was rated “good” on Wednesday morning.

However, these extraordinary declines do not provide a solution to the issue of climate change, the EAA insisted.

“The current crisis and its multiple effects on our society go against what we are trying to achieve, namely a just and well-managed transition to a resilient and sustainable society,” said agency director Hans Bruyninckx, in the press release.

“To achieve climate neutrality in Europe, emissions must be continuously reduced over a long period,” he told AFP a week ago.